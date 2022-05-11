Popular Eastbourne restaurant and bar will close permanently this weekend

Company, in Station Parade, will close permanently on May 15.

The all-day eatery and bar has featured in national news, peaked at number three out of 311 restaurants in Eastbourne on Tripadvisor, and been featured by international media company Condé Nast.

However, now the owners, who also own Nelsons in Terminus Road, have chosen to close the Company and return to ‘where it all started’ – coffee.

Company will be closing and becoming Nelson Coffee - The Roastery SUS-221105-141441001

Company will close and make way for Nelson Coffee – The Roastery.

A spokesperson for Company said, “As a business we’re always looking for ways to progress and deliver exciting and modern hospitality experiences that are aligned with our passions.

“So, following a recent time of reflection, some back and fourths, and endless cups of coffee, we have made the decision to permanently close Company Eatery as of May 15, to make way for an exciting new opening!”

The site will roast its own speciality coffee on site as well as serving brunch from a ‘Australasian inspired menu’ and cocktails too.

Nelson Coffee is growing SUS-221105-141431001

Four Bears Burger Club, which is also at the original Nelsons Coffee site in Terminus Road, will be moving in too and take over during the evening.

The spokesperson said, “What an exciting new chapter ahead. A big thank you to everyone who visited and supported Company, we’ve made some great friends along the way, and we can’t wait for you to enjoy our newest venture.

“Nelson Coffee – The Roastery will open in time for the long June Bank Holiday, so not long to wait!”