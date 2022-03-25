Bexhill bank to close down

The Devonshire Road branch of Barclays is shutting its doors due to a reduction in customer use, the bank said.
In a customer leaflet, seen by the Observer, Barclays said the number of transactions carried out over the counter at the branch had fallen in the two years to March 2020.
It added that 81 per cent of its branch customers use other ways to do their bbanking, such as by telephone or online.
Barclays said: “Customers using other ways to do their banking has increased by 13 per cent since
2015. In the past 12 months, 35 per cent of this branch’s customers have been using nearby branches and we’ve identifed that only 222 customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.”
Barclays closed more than 60 of its branches across the UK last year and announced late in 2021 that more closures would take place this year.
The Bexhill branch will close on Wednesday, June 22.