Some 2,000 runners completed the 13.1-mile route through the town on a sunny day that was just right for running, and it has been voted a major success by athletes, spectators and organisers. Here we bring you yet more great pictures showing some of the local clubs' runners who took part, plus some other action shots from the course. DO NOT MISS today's Hastings Observer for reports and pictures and then relive our coverage from last weekend with another picture gallery here and retiring race director Eric Hardwick's race report here. Here is the link to the full list of finishers and their times from the main half marathon and from the junior run and then there's just one thing left to do - enter next year's race!
34 more pictures from memorable Hastings Half Marathon - and see full list of finishers and times
It's been one of the highlights of the Sussex sporting year so far - the return of the Hastings Half Marathon.
By Steve Bone
Friday, 25th March 2022, 7:30 am
