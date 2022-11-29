A family run Bognor Regis business is introducing a four-day working week to support and improve the well-being of its team.

From December 1, 2022, Southern Fire Alarms Ltd, a thriving life safety, fire and security systems business, will launch an initial six-month trial that will see employees working Mondays to Thursdays with no reduction in pay.

Explaining the rationale behind the bold move, director Ollie Reynolds said: “You are only as good as your people. They are integral to the success of our business. Following the pandemic, priorities have changed for many with a greater importance placed on people’s work/life balance, their family, health, happiness, fulfilment and the environment. In response and having closely followed the growing number of overwhelmingly positive studies and trials that have been conducted in the UK to date, we believe now is the right time to initiate our own trial period of a four-day working week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directors David Fell, Heather Martin and Ollie Reynolds. Photograph by Sam Stephenson, www.samstephenson.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the business was established over 20 years ago, SFA has enjoyed continued and sustainable growth. Today the family run business employs over 20 people and works with clients across many market sectors in West Sussex, East Sussex, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Surrey, Dorset, Berkshire and beyond.

With a commitment to quality and maintaining high levels of service, SFA will continue to operate its 24/7, 365 days per year emergency callout facility and has put protocols in place to ensure customers are unaffected by the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie continued: “We have written to all our customers to advise them of the changes to our business operations. The feedback we have received has been tremendously supportive and we will be undertaking regular internal reviews to monitor customer satisfaction, business performance and the benefits felt by our employees. We strongly believe that a shorter week with no impact on pay will result in staff being happier, healthier and more productive, which is a win-win for both workers and employers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad