The Six Gold Martlets in Church Walk will offer a variety of real ales, including three from overseas brewers in Australia, America and Italy, from Wednesday (March 30) to Sunday (April 10).

The festival will also feature beers from Orkney and Jersey, as well as vegan drinks and gluten-free beers.

“The festival is a great celebration of real ale,” said pub manager Kayleigh Pratt.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices,” she said.

Some beers will be available at the pub for the first time, including some that have been brewed especially for the festival.

There will be different malt and hop varieties from around the world, as well as beers that include cherries, spices and rye.

Beers will cost £2.10 a pint and customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.

The festival line-up includes: Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D’Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

Tasting notes will be available in the pub and on the Wetherspoon app.