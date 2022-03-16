The Burgess Hill’s Shop Independent Loyalty Scheme starts on Friday (April 1) and gives shoppers the chance to win a free hamper of goodies every three months.

The scheme aims to showcase the products and services of independent businesses by encouraging customers to collect a loyalty card from participating shops.

A Town Council spokesperson said: “Over the coming weeks we will be supplying participating businesses with the flyers, window poster and most importantly loyalty cards, in readiness for the launch date.

Church Walk in Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1521633.

“This scheme will not cost businesses anything, bar a donated small gift per hamper or percentage off a service,” they said.

“The choice will be left completely up to each business regarding this,” they added.

To be in with a chance of winning, the council said customers need to pick up a loyalty card from shops where they see the poster.

They then need to purchase items on six different occasions from participating shops and get their card stamped or signed each time.

Completed cards can then be returned to the Help Point in Church Walk to give shoppers a chance of winning a hamper every three months.

The Town Council spokesperson said: “Burgess Hill has a fantastic array of independent shops right on its doorstep, all selling a wonderful and unique variety of goods; alongside many independent florists, restaurants, hairdressers and butchers, to name but a few.”

The scheme has been made possible by the Town Council’s Bridge the Gap initiative to support the high street.

To find out more, or to sign your business up, contact Gemma Wallis on 01444 238225 or email [email protected]