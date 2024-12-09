Businesses urge government to support London Gatwick’s expansion plans

The Government has been urged by 174 groups representing at least 104,875 businesses to support London Gatwick’s Northern Runway plans.

London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and economic partnership Gatwick Diamond Initiative have separately written, on behalf of their members and stakeholders, to Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander to endorse London Gatwick’s growth plans.

They highlight how the airport’s plans to bring its Northern Runway into routine use closely align with Labour’s ambition to unlock growth, boost the economy and create jobs.

The Northern Runway, currently a backup, could be made operational as a second permanent runway. The project represents a £2.2 billion shovel-ready privately financed investment which could be operational by the end of the decade.

The Planning Inspectorate has delivered its recommendation with the Government due to make a decision early next year. If approved, the Northern Runway plan will create a further 14,000 jobs and generate £1 billion in economic benefits every year.

Brett North, Chair of the Gatwick Diamond Initiative, said: “We are pleased that even more business groups and their members have confirmed their support for this crucial infrastructure project. But we aren’t surprised. London Gatwick’s Northern Runway is a vital step for the South East economy and beyond. It will drive growth, create jobs, and ensure the region remains competitive. This investment reflects London Gatwick’s dedication to strengthening local and national economic resilience.

“The initiative also aligns with the UK Labour Party’s manifesto commitments to economic growth and collaboration with businesses, alongside the Government’s support for airport expansions that balance economic and environmental objectives. Better still, there is no burden on the taxpayer.”