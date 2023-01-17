Car dealership firm expands operations in West Sussex with new showroom in Crawley

Hendy Group has expanded Nissan operations in West Sussex.

The company has started the year on a high with news that it is expanding its Nissan operations in the south with the opening of a new dealership in Crawley.

Chief Executive Paul Hendy said that “adding Nissan to its portfolio in West Sussex gives the automotive group greater reach with the product and is its fourth Nissan dealership.”

He continues: “We already run successful Nissan dealerships in Wiltshire, Dorset, and Hampshire so adding West Sussex makes good business sense.

Chief Executive Paul Hendy

“This new dealership builds on our relationship with Nissan and is particularly well-timed with the Nissan Qashqai the best-selling car in the UK last year.”

“The opening in Crawley is the first key milestone for Hendy Group in 2023 and said there are already additional expansion plans this year for the group in the coming months.

“We have just started work on a new dealership development in Hampshire and we are looking at a number of other moves to strengthen our position in the market in 2023,” added Paul.

“We continue our commitment to ongoing investment in the group and our long-term commitment to the brands we work with.”

A number of new roles will be created with the opening of Nissan Crawley which will open alongside Hendy MG in Manor Royal.

The dealership is due to open in spring summer 2023 and will house 50 new and used cars together with a comprehensive Nissan servicing and repair operation.

