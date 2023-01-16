Ambulance staff in Sussex have been on strike, which includes non-emergency patient transport, meaning that fewer ambulances will be on the roads.
There has also been an extra strain on the NHS because cases of winter flu and Covid.
Strikes have been planned for this week, but ‘the Urgent Treatment Centre at Crawley will continue to be open during the strike days’, a spokesman from SASH said.
The statement said: “Patient safety is our absolute priority and health and care partners are working hard to prepare for the planned strikes this week, maintaining best care possible. Nobody should put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes, with key services continuing to operate.
“Where there are changes to appointments or services, patients are being contacted directly and so should continue to attend appointments as planned unless contacted to reschedule.”