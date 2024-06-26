Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car repair and servicing centre aims to provide basic vehicle maintenance courses for drivers.

M&C Autos at Horne Park Farm, Newchapel, is concerned that not enough people know what to do in an emergency or how to regularly check their vehicles.

Simon Metcalf, 52, one of the managing directors, said: “We’ve seen a lot of up and coming drivers that have got new cars who really don’t have a clue about the basics of changing a wheel, checking the oil level, checking that the lights work, all of the tyre pressures and all sorts of basic checks that we feel should be standard checks for everybody.”

He said, for example, that having an empty windscreen washer fluid bottle would be an MOT failure, adding: “Even down to replacing wiper blades – all of these things are important to safety on the road.”

Simon believes this service is relatively unique and has spoken to driving instructors who would like to see it offered.

He said: “It would save people heaps of money and would surely aid in safety on the roads. That’s our ultimate goal for anybody.”

Simon said: “The feedback we’ve had so far has been from parents of children coming up from 16-17 years old who are just beginning to think of the idea of getting in a car and driving it. On the event of them passing, where parents let them go off on their own, they’d like the reassurance that they at least know some basics.”