Carrier supports London Gatwick’s journey to Net Zero with dedicated HVAC maintenance and upgrades

Carrier Commercial HVAC has been supporting London Gatwick Airport with its ‘Decade of Change’ goals by providing proactive service and maintenance for the airport’s cooling infrastructure.

Carrier Commercial HVAC is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

London Gatwick is the UK’s second-busiest airport, welcoming tens of million passengers every year. To maintain optimal conditions for passengers, staff and key infrastructure, Carrier provides service and maintenance for approximately 50 chillers across the North and South Terminals, which deliver essential cooling to the terminals and buildings.

Carrier has been a long-term service partner of London Gatwick, initially maintaining the district cooling plant before expanding to oversee the airport’s chiller assets in 2018. The service contract includes physical and remote service visits, comprehensive asset management and proactive compliance support, including F-Gas and insurance inspection requirements. A dedicated Carrier technician is also on-site daily, helping to maintain system performance.

Carrier chiller at London Gatwick

“As an airport, Gatwick never sleeps. Maintaining the cooling infrastructure requires precision, efficiency and a deep understanding of its needs,” said Adam Wright,Business Development Manager, Carrier Commercial HVAC UK&I. “Any servicing, repairs and upgrades must be carefully planned to avoid any disruption to daily operations. We’ve therefore structured our approach accordingly so we can keep chillers running and performing as required day in, day out.”

In addition to maintenance, Carrier provides strategic support to modernise London Gatwick’s HVAC infrastructure. In one example, an end-of-life chiller at Jubilee House was replaced with a Carrier AquaForce® 30XAV unit, operating on ultra-low GWP PUREtec® HFO R-1234ze refrigerant.

The next phase of the partnership will focus on helping London Gatwick meet its sustainability targets through its Decade of Change policy, including becoming net zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

“By managing our cooling infrastructure and providing expert guidance on F-Gas and insurance inspection requirements, Carrier is a trusted service and maintenance partner,” said Steve Kelso, Head of Engineering, London Gatwick. “Carrier’s solutions and on-going support is also helping us reduce operational expenditure and work towards our 2030 environmental target of achieving net zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.”

Carrier technician analysing data

Carrier will continue to offer support and guidance, not just on new equipment, but also sustainable HVAC solutions tailored to the airport’s evolving needs.

