Chichester salon named as finalist in five categories in national awards

It was time to celebrate again for all the team at Q Hair and Beauty in Chichester when they heard the salon has been named as finalists in the hair industry’s leading national awards.

The multi-award-winning salon in North Street, which has sister branches in Donnington and Midhurst, has won through to a place in the finals in five categories of the prestigious Salon Business Awards.

Against hotly-contested competition from top salons all over the UK, Q are now in the running to win Education Salon, Digital Salon, Green Salon but also Design Salon for Donnington.

As well as vying for top place in those categories, they could also scoop the overall title of Ultimate Salon that they’ve won three times previous.

The Drawing Room at Q Hair & Beauty's North Street salon.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised again in this way,” said Q’s managing director, Dawn Lawrence-Grant.

“It’s a tribute to the wonderful teams we have in our Chichester, Midhurst and Donnington salons and an honour for a local independent business like ours to be through to the finals in such important awards among leading salons from all over the country.

"Our unique and pioneering new education format for our entire team is training the new generation of hairstylists and beauty therapists delivering high-end industry skills to the local area.”

The Salon Business Awards winners will be announced on Monday, June 5, at a fabulous evening in central London.

For more information the salon and apprentice/employment opportunities visit qhairandbeauty.co.uk