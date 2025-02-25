Cinch Self Storage expands to Shoreham-on-Sea with new 40,000 sq. ft facility

Cinch Self Storage, a leading provider of flexible storage solutions across the UK, has announced the exchange on a new site in Shoreham-by-Sea, marking its continued expansion on the South Coast.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facility located on Brighton Road opposite Lidl, is set to open in Q4 2025 and will provide over 40,000 sq. ft of high-quality self-storage space, including drive-up units, catering to both domestic and business customers.

Once operational, the facility will create 2.5 full-time equivalent roles, with additional employment opportunities generated through the use of local firms for construction and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Nimmo, co-founder of Cinch Self Storage, commented on the announcement:

Cinch Storage Shoreham location

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Cinch Self Storage to Shoreham-by-Sea, a vibrant and growing community on the South Coast. This new facility will provide much-needed storage solutions for both residents and SMEs in the area, supporting local businesses and households alike. With its prime location and modern features, including drive-up access, we’re confident this site will become a valuable resource for the community. We look forward to welcoming our first customers in late 2025.”

This new site is part of Cinch Self Storage’s ongoing expansion strategy, which has seen the company grow to 21 trading locations across the UK, with several more in development. The Shoreham-by-Sea facility underscores Cinch’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for flexible, secure, and accessible storage solutions in key regions.