Company hopes to build 23 new homes in Hailsham with 49 parking spaces

A company has submitted an outline application to build up to 23 new homes in Hailsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reinar Properties hopes to develop 15 market houses, as well as eight houses for social, affordable or immediate rent, on 2.32 acres of land north of Summer Hill Lane.

The scheme would also have 49 car parking spaces.

The company has applied to Wealden District Council through the agent Savills and people can view the application at planning.wealden.gov.uk using reference WD/2025/0829/MAO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rough location of the proposed development on Summer Hill Lane in Hailsham, which is adjacent to a scheme that is already under construction. Photo: Google Maps

FINC Architects’ design and access statement said this residential development would have vehicle and pedestrian access points, public open space, landscaping, sustainable urban drainage systems and associated works.

The statement said: “The development provides a much-needed variety of market and new affordable housing, which are sustainably designed, set within a robust landscape strategy and areas of open space while adhering to the principles set out and approved within the 2021 National Design Guide and the Wealden Design Guide.”

The statement also said the site is ‘immediately adjacent’ to a scheme that is already under construction (WD/2023/1924/MRM). The statement said this scheme is to the site’s north and east boundaries and added that there are other residential dwellings already in the vicinity.

It said: “Summer Hill Lane runs adjacent to the south of the site, and to the west the site is neighbouring an existing residential property – Summerhill Barn. The site will be accessed from the adjacent development currently under construction to the east.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement also said: “The proposals will achieve seamless integration with the adjacent previously approved application with the design detailing and materiality following the adjacent scheme.”