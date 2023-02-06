​Real Patisserie – a small Sussex bakery chain – is set to open its first branch in Worthing.

The firm has taken on a shop in Broadwater, which it is currently refurbishing with a plan to open in April.

Famed for award-winning artisanal breads, French-inspired breakfast pastries, handmade patisserie and all fresh savoury items, it will be located at 12 Broadwater Street West. The space was previously occupied by The Pet Emporium.

Founded in 1997 with the opening of its bakery in Trafalgar Street, Brighton, it now has other branches in Church Road and Western Road in Hove, and a wholesale bakery space in Southwick.

Alastair Gourlay, founder and managing director, said: “We reached a point where it was time to expand, and open more shops, and Worthing was our first choice.

"We believe there is a gap in the market for what we do. We are so committed to the quality and the provenance of our products – I think that’s what sets us apart – and I hope will mean we will be well-received here.

"Broadwater is the perfect location for us, with lots of complementary offerings around. We’re very excited to open.”

Alastair had planned to be a farmer, but after his university degree offered up a chance to study in France, he changed course and decided he was more interested in studying patisserie.

He embarked on a stringent two-year course in France – where he met his wife – to learn his trade, and then spent three years practicing his craft in Paris.

He returned to the UK, and opened his first store in Brighton, which was initially just staffed by Alastair, his wife and one other employee. It was an instant hit, and has allowed Real Patisserie to expand and take on dozens more employees.

As well as the stores, the business provides wholesale products to a range of clients, as well as made-to-order party and conference food.

The most popular products Real Patisserie sells are its French baguettes, fresh sandwiches and almond croissants. It is also famed for its ‘Chewy Brown’, a bread specific to Real Patisserie – the recipe for which is a closely-guarded secret.

On an average day, around 750 baguettes are made at its Southwick bakery, which are then taken to stores where they are freshly baked on site, or used as part of the wholesale operation.

Sid Gearing, one of the firm’s co-directors with Marie Do Dhont, said: “Alastair is absolutely passionate about the products we produce.

"And I think there is a gap in the market for quality patisserie. Nobody is doing what we do. There’s a fantastic food scene in Worthing and it will be great to be part of that.”

Alastair added: “It’s about giving pleasure to customers. It’s a nice, human thing to do, and I think that’s what I have always strived for. We want them to enjoy what we have created.”

The Broadwater shop is take-away only, but will feature outdoor seating for people to enjoy coffee and ‘grab and go’ items. Orders will be accepted on Deliveroo, other advance orders can be made through the shop’s website both for home consumption as well as for large party and office catered events.

This shop will create more than eight jobs and will offer NHS and NUS discounts, plus loyalty cards for coffee and bread purchases.

For employment opportunities, email [email protected]realpatisserie.co.uk

