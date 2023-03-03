Edit Account-Sign Out
Nando's confirms opening date for Worthing restaurant

Nando’s is preparing to open its new Worthing restaurant – and there’s not long to wait.

By Sam Woodman
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 9:55am
The team getting the new branch of the national restaurant chain ready had previously said it would be opening this spring. And now the chicken chain’s website says: ‘Spice incoming. We’re opening on 27th March.”

Nando's will open in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley in the Montague Centre. The firm submitted its application to transform the space into a restaurant back in August of last year, after a change of use for the space was granted in 2021.

Nando's regularly topped lists of what people wanted to see come to town, along with Primark although the clothing giant looks unlikely to open a Worthing store any time soon.

