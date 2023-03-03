The team getting the new branch of the national restaurant chain ready had previously said it would be opening this spring. And now the chicken chain’s website says: ‘Spice incoming. We’re opening on 27th March.”

Nando's will open in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley in the Montague Centre. The firm submitted its application to transform the space into a restaurant back in August of last year, after a change of use for the space was granted in 2021.