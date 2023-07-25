'A fantastic addition' - Greggs opens first London airport store at Gatwick

The first Greggs store at a London airport opening at Gatwick this week.

The new 1,600 square foot store at London Gatwick is situated opposite the arrivals gates and has created 50 new jobs and is open 24 hours a day. The store is twice the size of a typical Greggs shop and will sell the full menu.

Other 2023 shop openings in key transport hubs have included Glasgow International Airport, Cardiff Airport, Shepherds Bush Tube Station, and Canary Wharf Station in London, following openings in Liverpool Street Station and Birmingham and Liverpool airports last year – but this is the first one in a London airport.

Pam McCarthy, Business Development and Tender Lead, Gatwick Airport said: “Greggs is a fantastic addition to the South Terminal at Gatwick, providing arriving passengers with a great taste of Britain, or a warm ‘welcome home’.

“Situated immediately opposite the arrivals gates, the store is ideally located for those using the newly refurbished Gatwick Airport train station to grab a coffee or quick breakfast on their way to work, and for those awaiting the return of loved ones from a trip abroad.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director, Greggs said: “We’re excited to be opening a shop at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal, bringing local jobs to the area as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”