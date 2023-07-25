These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far today (Tuesday, July 25) – including 17 easyJet flights. There are also no flights to Catania in Italy.

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES – Delayed or enquire with airline: 5.45am – easyJet EZY8067 to Malaga ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.50am – easyJet EZY8285 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 5.55am – easyJet EZY6579 to Montpellier ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.30am – easyJet EZY8113 to Alicante ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.40am – easyJet EZY8629 to Berlin ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 6.45am – easyJet EZY8841 to Ljubljana ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 7.10am – Wizz Air W95731A to Faro DELAYED until 9.20am | 7.25am – easyJet EZY8601 to Dubrovnik DELAYED until 8.05am | 7.40am – easyJet EZY8719 to Copenhagen ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 8.50am – Wizz Air W45785 to Milan-Malpensa DELAYED until 9.40am | 9.10am – Wizz Air W95761 to Podgorica DELAYED until 10.10am | 1pm – British Airways BA2674 to Paphos DELAYED until 1.35pm | 1.25pm – British Airways BA2852 to Faro DELAYED until 3.10pm | 1.50pm – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman DELAYED until 3.10pm | 2.55pm – British Airways BA2844 to Catania ENQUIRE AIRLINE | 3.20pm – British Airways BA2588/vueling VY9963 to Venice DELAYED until 4.45pm | 4pm – Wizz Air W65749A to Larnaca DELAYED until 7.30pm

ARRIVALS – cancelled: 3.50am – easyJet EZY8238 from Kos | 8.50am – easyJet EZY846 from Inverness | 10.55am – easyJet EZY6580 from Montpellier | 11.20am – easyJet EZY8630 from Berlin | 11.55am – easyJet EZY8842 from Ljubljana | 12.10pm – easyJet EZY8720 from Copenhagen | 12.15pm – easyJet EZY8068 from Malaga | 12.25pm – easyJet EZY8114 from Alicante | 12.55pm – easyJet EZY8286 from Catania

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

How many passengers are easyJet bringing back to London from Rhodes?

EasyJet have announced reparation flights from wildfire ravaged Rhodes starting from Monday [July 24]. The air carrier will bring over 400 additional holidaymakers back to London on two reparations flights from the Greek island to Gatwick Airport. The flights are in addition to the nine already operating between Rhodes and the UK. Read the full story here.

Why are there no flights to Catania, Italy?

Passengers at London Gatwick's check-in. Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

No flights to or from the UK will land at Catania airport until 26 July following a fire in a terminal building last Sunday night (16 July), the cause of which has not yet been confirmed. The airport was due to reopen earlier this week but authorities have now said that Terminal A, where the fire happened, will reopen on 24 July.

Which company has suspended strike action at the airport?

More London Gatwick Airport strikes have been suspended, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said on Monday [July 24], with workers either having accepted or being balloted on new pay offers. Strikes by DHL workers have been cancelled completely after they voted to accept a 15 per cent rise, as well as an uplift in skills pay, meaning workers will see their hourly rates increase by between 15 per cent and 31 per cent. A new shift premium of £1.25 per hour for between 00.00 hrs and 04.59 hrs has also been secured, increasing workers’ hourly rates by 23 per cent and 43 per cent during those hours. ASC and Menzies workers are currently balloting on improved offers. If the ASC workers reject the pay offer, they will go ahead with strike action scheduled between July 28 and August 1 as well as strikes between August 4 and August 8. Strikes by Menzies workers between July 28 and August 1 have been suspended, however if the offer is rejected, strikes between August 4 and August 8 will go ahead. Read the full story here.

What industrial action could affect your journey to Gatwick this week?

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and London Gatwick Airport have urged customers in Sussex to plan ahead and check every journey before setting off between Monday, July 17 and Sunday, July 30, as a result of national industrial action. National strike action by the RMT union will take place on Saturday, July 29.

What was Gatwick’s main runway temporarily closed earlier this month?

Flights at London Gatwick Airport were grounded on Tuesday, July 11 during the night after an Emirates A380 was forced to complete an emergency landing. You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

What are the £2.2bn growth plans Gatwick has submitted?

London Gatwick this week submitted an application - known as a Development Consent Order (DCO) - to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), outlining its ambition to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use alongside its Main Runway. By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year. You can read full story here.

When will the plans to bring the Northern Runway into more regular use be submitted?

London Gatwick chiefs are expected to submit their Development Consent Order (DCO) to bring the Northern Runway into regular use alongside the main runway this week. Read how campaigners are still fighting the plans here.

Which new routes support 400 local jobs at Gatwick?

More than 400 new local jobs have been created through Norse Atlantic’s expansion at London Gatwick, which sees the airline add six new transatlantic routes and create a permanent base at the airport. Read the full story here

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”