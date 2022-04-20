For the first time in the history of pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), UK workers from Unite the Union have voted for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Never before have our members at GSK voted for strike action – their anger is a clear response to the company’s colossal corporate greed."

Unite’s members were balloted at Worthing in West Sussex; Montrose and Irvine in Scotland; Ware in Hertfordshire; Barnard Castle in Durham and Ulverston in Cumbria.

British multinational pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline's headquarters in London.

In response to the threats of a strike, GSK said it 'recognises the impact inflation rates are having on people' around the country and is 'strongly committed to supporting the skilled people' who work in manufacturing.

A spokesperson added: "We have offered a four per cent increase to base salary, in addition to a one-off award – equivalent to around two per cent of base salary – as well as an annual bonus for 2021 which paid out above-target.

"We are disappointed that the Unite union has taken the decision to strike but remain committed to working with them to find a solution.”

Unite said its workers recorded an 86 per cent vote in favour of strike action. The unions claimed this was in response to GSK making a 'derisory pay offer' of just 2.75 per cent.

This was described as a 'substantial real terms pay cut' for the workforce, with the 'true rate of inflation' (RPI) currently standing at nine per cent.

Ms Graham also alleged that GSK pocketed more than £34 billion in profits in 2021, 'yet expects its workforce to swallow a pay cut' in the 'midst of a cost of living crisis'.

She added: "As the strength of our members’ vote shows, this is simply not acceptable – I’m backing Unite members and their demand that GSK thinks again.

“Unite members have their union’s total support in their pursuit of a fair deal.”

GSK, which produces household medicines such as Sensodyne and Panadol along with medications for combatting critical illnesses, said this was in 'sales not profits'.

Nonetheless, Unite said the GSK has a 'short 48 hour-window of opportunity' to make a 'much-improved offer' or strike action will be announced.

Unite national officer Tony Devlin said members at GSK have 'delivered a huge mandate in favour of strike action'.

He added: "Even at this late stage Unite has offered GSK a small window in which to make an improved offer and to avoid the inevitable disruption to production that will occur if strike action takes place.”

The union also claimed that the company’s chief executive Emma Walmsley saw her pay increase by 17 per cent last year, receiving £8.2 million.

In response, GSK said a 'larger portion' of Ms Walmsley's pay is 'based on performance', than other colleagues in the company.

The company added that the CEO's remuneration in 2021 'reflects strong performance in the year' and the increase in the pay ratio for 2021 is 'due to a higher level of bonus received compared to 2020'. They said this reflects 'higher business and individual performance', adding: "Emma’s increase in base pay for 2021 was just 2 per cent."

GSK said approximately 3,500 people are employed at the UK Pharma manufacturing sites. The total employees in the UK is around 13,000.

They said the ballot was with Unite members – around 700 people in total, with around 500 members voting and around 430 voting for strike action.

GSK said this equates to 13 per cent of its manufacturing workforce that voted for action and about four per cent of its UK workforce.