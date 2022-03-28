The GMB Union has informed Adur and Worthing Councils that its members at the refuse, recycling and cleansing department will continue to strike for the next two weeks, up to and including Sunday, April 10.

"Unfortunately this means there will again be no refuse, recycling, green waste, commercial waste or bulky item collections today (Monday, March 28)," the council said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was agreed last week that a new joint recognition agreement would be drafted to reflect the changes in the workforce and that this 'would be undertaken quickly'.

Rubbish overflowing bins in Marine Place, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

GMB Sussex Branch reported on Twitter over the weekend that 'it looks like' staff will not be meeting with the council until Thursday (March 31), adding: "Another week of disruption for the public."

Council officers have been working on this since last Thursday's meeting (March 24), including over the weekend and a series of meetings have been planned for this week with both unions to 'discuss a way forward'. To help progress this council has invited ACAS to facilitate those meetings.

The spokesperson added: "Our officers are currently working at pace on the documents needed under industrial relations laws for this process to begin.

"We have asked the GMB to pause its action while these talks are progressing but the union has refused."

GMB Sussex Branch reported on Twitter that there will be 'another week of disruption for the public'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

'Holding the public to ransom in this way is unacceptable'

In a joint leader statement, Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, and Kevin Jenkins, leader of Worthing Borough Council, called on binmen to 'pause' their strike action.

Councillor Jenkins said: "I fully recognise the staff's choice of union representation, we have agreed a way forward and are working fast to achieve that arrangement.

"But with progress being made and a series of meetings planned for this week, now is the time for a pause in this industrial action whilst the talks continue.

Uncollected rubbish in Stoke Abbot Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"This strike action is doing no one any good, it is causing misery to the residents and businesses who are suffering in the middle of this dispute; which many are now seeing as a turf-war between the two unions.

"Sadly, you only have to read the social media comment over the weekend on so many posts, where the goodwill built up by the waste workers during the past two years over the Covid period is being swiftly eroded away."

In March, staff were awarded increases in their pay grades, as well as permanent pay and skills based increases and these are being paid now, 'irrespective of their union membership' and will be in their next salary payments in April, 'with back payments where appropriate'.

Councillor Parkin said: "I understand the position of the staff, but now is the time for some level heads to pause this strike to allow for the meetings to progress towards a solution.

Rubbish piling high in Marine Place, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Holding the public to ransom in this way is unacceptable.

"Sadly the workers have been encouraged by the presence of various Adur and Worthing Labour party councillors on the picket line, providing food and supporting their action, which as we know is causing great hardship across all parts of our community. As your elected representatives I would of hoped that they were seeking solutions, not perpetuating the strike longer."

The councils said many residents are now taking their rubbish to the local amenity tips and some businesses are 'facing additional costs' by bringing in other refuse contractors to do the work of the striking workers.

What do GMB members want?

Speaking to the Herald, GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said the meeting on Thursday was 'purely to set the stall out about how talks would look', adding: "We've not discussed anything about their pay yet."

Outlining members' demands, he said: "The GMB is saying is whatever band, the member is on, they go up one band. They then all go to the top of whatever that new band is.

The GMB Union has informed Adur and Worthing Councils that its members at the refuse, recycling and cleansing department will continue to strike for the next two weeks, up to and including Sunday, April 10. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Click here to read more

Rubbish piling high in Marine Place, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell