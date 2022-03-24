The councils said the GMB union 'agreed to have preliminary talks about issues surrounding the current bin strike' this morning (Thursday, March 23).

It came after the councils wrote to all of staff in the refuse, recycling and cleansing department to 'confirm exactly how much they will be paid'.

In an update, the councils said it 'welcomed signs of a positive approach' in talks 'aimed at ending the bin strike'.

The meeting involved officers from the councils, 'recognised union' UNISON and the GMB — whose members are in the second week of a strike.

It was agreed that all parties would 'move forward to explore a joint union recognition agreement' within the waste, recycling and cleansing service.

A council spokesperson: "We are pleased that some progress has been made in resolving this dispute.

"We understand how anxious our residents are to see the resumption of the service. We have always believed the current deal struck by ourselves, UNISON and staff is a good one but we have also always been open to hearing what others think.

The meeting involved officers from the councils, 'recognised union' UNISON and the GMB (pictured) — whose members are in the second week of a strike. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We have asked the GMB to pause the strike while we continue to talk. It was never going to be possible to resolve everything in one meeting but we believe it to be totally reasonable for the GMB to show good faith now to cease strike action to give us all breathing space to continue discussions."

A spokesperson added: "Councils have said they respect the wishes of staff to be represented by the union of choice or none at all.

"However under industrial relation laws there are procedures towards official recognition that must be followed."