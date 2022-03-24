Adur and Worthing Councils said it 'welcomed signs of a positive approach' in talks 'aimed at ending the bin strike' this morning (Thursday, March 23).

The councils also called for the bin strike to be paused while discussions continue over a potential resolution.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, according to the GMB Union, 'recognition was discussed but pay wasn't'.

Refuse collectors then voted whether to continue or pause the industrial action.

Alongside pictures of an unanimous vote in favour of continuing with the strike, a union spokesperson added: "Members clearly want to continue action until meaningful formal negotiations on pay commence."

The meeting on Thursday morning involved officers from the councils, 'recognised union' UNISON and the GMB — whose members are in the second week of a strike.

It was agreed that all parties would 'move forward to explore a joint union recognition agreement' within the waste, recycling and cleansing service.

Alongside pictures of an unanimous vote in favour of continuing with the strike, a union spokesperson added: "Members clearly want to continue action until meaningful formal negotiations on pay commence." Photo: @GMBSussexBranch

A council spokesperson: "We are pleased that some progress has been made in resolving this dispute.

"We understand how anxious our residents are to see the resumption of the service. We have always believed the current deal struck by ourselves, UNISON and staff is a good one but we have also always been open to hearing what others think."