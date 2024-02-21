Aldi launches recruitments drive as it prepares to 'open new stores and update others'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket is currently looking for sites include Brighton, Newhaven, Haywards Heath, Polegate, Worthing and Crawley.

The company is on the lookout for people of ‘all levels of experience’ to fill roles across the region, with salaries of ‘up to £43,440’.

"Aldi is looking to hire 50 colleagues in Sussex this year as the company looks to open new stores and update others,” a spokesperson said.

"The roles include full and part-time positions such as stock assistants and store assistants, all the way up to assistant store managers.

"The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.”

Store and warehouse assistants at Aldi receive a starting salary of £12.00 rising to £12.95 nationally, while those working within the M25 receive £13.55 rising to £13.85.

Aldi said it is also the ‘only supermarket to offer paid breaks’, which – for the ‘average store colleague’ – is worth more than an additional £900 a year.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi.

"We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and British sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”

In September, Aldi said it was searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.

Aldi recently committed to opening 500 more stores across the UK. The company is investing more than £1.4 billion, as it ‘progresses towards hitting this long-term target’.

A spokesperson added: “This investment includes work to expand its distribution and store network as well as further improving existing stores and technology infrastructure to support growth.