Arun bank closure: Councillors express disappointment at plans to shut Rustington Natwest branch

The only remaining Arun branch of the national banking chain is due to close on July 25.

Shaun Gunner, Conservative leader of Arun District Council and representative for Rustington East with councillor Alison Cooper, said they both believed the closure would have ‘a noticeable and significantly detrimental impact on Rustington and the local community’.

Natwest in Rustington. SR24042301 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

Mr Gunner added in a statement: “NatWest has been the bank of choice for many residents for many years, not least since other banks have left Rustington and Littlehampton. In fact, many residents and businesses have switched banks to NatWest due to its accessible location in Rustington when other banks have left the area.

“Many of our small businesses who still receive a significant amount of income via cash rely on being able to access a local bank. Similarly, with an elderly population the reliance on digital banking is not always a practical alternative, particularly with the rise of fraud and online scams.

“If the Rustington branch closes, Arun will be left without a NatWest, even though we are the largest district in West Sussex. But without a Banking Hub many residents and businesses will be left without being able to access important services.

“I shall be liaising with Sir Peter Bottomley MP, Rustington Parish Council and others to see how we can mitigate any impacts on the local community. I have already written to NatWest to urgently request a meeting to discuss this, and to see if they would be willing to change their minds.”

Commenting on the closure, chairman of Rustington Parish Council Jamie Bennett said: “Rustington is a thriving village, with a vibrant and varied shopping centre, which is used by not only its residents but also by residents from many neighbouring towns and villages, including Littlehampton, Angmering, East Preston, Kingston, and Ferring, who visit on a very regular basis to both shop and manage their financial affairs in the only two remaining banks that are present therein, namely NatWest and Santander.

