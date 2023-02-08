​Arundel Castle has announced its 2023 events programme, featuring a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages.

​There is something for everyone to enjoy, from historical re-enactments and guided tours to family-friendly demonstrations and activities, live performances and even jousting.

Visitors can step back in time and experience the grandeur and pageantry of medieval England and explore the castle's beautiful gardens and grounds. Events include:

Medieval Festival

Good Friday, April 7 – Easter Sunday, April 9

Step back in time to 1216 as Arundel Castle presents a Medieval Festival. This three-day event recreates the gathering of King John and his loyal followers to put down a rebellion and fend off a potential invasion from France.

Tulip Festival

April/ May - please check Arundel Castle’s social media channels or website to find out when the flowers are in bloom.

Arundel Castle invites visitors to experience a tulip festival like no other during the annual tulip season. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the castle's gardens, a sea of colour awaits with over 100,000 tulip bulbs planted by the castle’s award-winning head gardener, Martin Duncan, and his team.

Plant Fairs

Sunday, April 23 and Sunday, July 2

Discover a wide range of locally grown, garden-worthy, and often unusual plants at Arundel Castle's Plant Fairs. Organised by a collective of specialist nurseries – Plant Fair Roadshows – a Spring Plant Fair will take place on Sunday, April 23, and a Summer Plant Fair on Sunday, July 2.

Allium Extravaganza

May – check Arundel Castle’s social media channels or website to find out when the flowers are in bloom

Experience the spectacular Allium Extravaganza at Arundel Castle this May, where thousands of alliums will burst into bloom with their vibrant, pom-pom-shaped heads.

Known as the ‘fireworks of gardening’, these towering flowers will add a surge of colour to the castle's gardens. Visitors can admire the long-stemmed plants in the English herbaceous borders and see the white blooms of the Cowanii and Mont Blanc complementing the Fitzalan Chapel's White Garden.

Medieval Festival – A Skirmish

Saturday, May 27 – Monday, May 29

The event includes three tented encampments showcasing 15th-century crafts, forging, leather work, cooking, weapons, and armour. In addition, visitors can participate in hands-on activities, such as archery, axe throwing, and warrior training, as well as Arundel Castle’s renowned ‘Kids battles’.

Medieval Weekend Festival

Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9

Experience the excitement of medieval times at Arundel Castle's Medieval Festival. This weekend event will be set in 1474; the Earl of Arundel celebrates the birth of his first grandson with a knight's foot tournament and an archery contest featuring teams from England, France, and Poland.

International Medieval Jousting Tournament

Tuesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 30

Arundel Castle is proud to once again play host to the International Jousting Tournament. Over six days, eight jousters will fight to be crowned Champion of Champions, having been a past individual winner at Arundel or the top scorer for their country. Visitors can witness the thrilling display of horseback combat as the knights charge down the tilt rail and lances shatter on opponents' shields.

History Days

Thursday, August 10 and Thursday, August 17

Visit Arundel Castle for a fun-filled family day and travel back in time as this iconic venue explores different eras of history! Meet various historical characters, such as a Norman knight, a pirate, and someone from the Stone Age.

Shakespeare open-air theatre: Twelfth Night

Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19

Experience the magic of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in the gardens of Arundel Castle. The enchanting venue serves as the perfect stage for this romantic comedy, as the play's several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities, and practical jokes come to life.

Festival of History

Saturday, August 26 – Monday, August 28

From the Stone Age to the 20th century, step back in time and explore 12,000 years at Arundel Castle's Festival of History. This three-day event, set on the lower lawns of the castle, takes visitors on a journey through the development of costumes, weapons, armour, and battle tactics.

Characters from History

Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26

Step back in time and experience life in the 12th century at Arundel Castle's Characters from History event. Meet characters from the castle’s past, including crusaders, knights, archers, and servants who will share their stories and give visitors a glimpse into people’s everyday lives at this time.

While tickets for all events can be purchased at the gates of Arundel Castle, pre-booking is highly recommended, as many events sell out in advance. Ticket prices vary for each event. Visit www.arundelcastle.org for more information, ticket prices and FAQs. The Castle coffee shop, restaurant and tea terrace are available at all events. Catering, provided by the Knights’ Table, is also available at many of the events.

1 . Arundel Castle 2023 events Tulip Festival Photo: Castle Photo Sales

2 . Arundel Castle 2023 events Characters from History Photo: Castle Photo Sales

3 . Arundel Castle 2023 events History Days Photo: Castle Photo Sales

4 . Arundel Castle 2023 events Medieval Weekend Festival Photo: Castle Photo Sales