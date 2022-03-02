Award-winning Turner’s Pies get set for British Pie Week with tasty giveaway!

Pie-lovers throughout the UK honour their favourite pastry-wrapped fare by tucking in a plenty during the keenly-anticipated annual British Pie Week, which takes place this year from March 7 - 13.

The nation's leading pie-makers celebrate the festival in style with new product launches, charity drives and competitions and Turner's Pies are joining in the tasty fun.

And to mark the gala week — with the prestigious British Pie Awards in the middle of proceedings — the business is bringing customers the mouth-watering chance to win a YEAR's supply of their much-loved treats!

Turner’s Pies' managing Director Phil Turner

Phil has seen his company win a clutch of top awards for a wide range of pastry-encased wonders — the Steak & Stilton Pie was awarded supreme champion at the 2020 ceremony, for instance — and he is hopeful more gongs are on the way.

In the meantime, the focus is on the fabulous competition. He said: "Our team works tirelessly to satisfy the huge demand from our customers for our pies all year long and British Pie Week gives us an opportunity to celebrate all of our dedication and honour the great British pie.

"We can't think of a better way to join in with the celebrations than to offer a year's supply of our award-winning pies by way of a delicious giveaway.

"The winner will win a year's supply of pies!"

"To enter, during British Pie Week any customers who spends £5 or more in-store, or makes any online purchase on Turner's Pies by Post, will receive an entry voucher at the point of sale, or automatically be entered if purchasing on Turner's Pies by Post.

"The winner will be drawn live from our social media platforms the following week.

"Best of luck to all of you who enter!”

