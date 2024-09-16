The Windmill Inn – in Mill Lane, Rustington – held a farewell party on Saturday (September 14) before closing for good on Sunday.

In a message to customers, the pub owners wrote on Facebook: “It’s been one hell of a closing weekend!

“We want to thank every single one of you that has supported the Windmill and our family over the last 10 and a half years. It’s been an absolute pleasure!

“Thank you all for making this weekend so special, it’s been an emotional one. Those of you that know us know that the decision to close is not an easy one, but like most of you, we have seen all our overheads soar and the business is no longer viable.

“We’ve honestly loved our time here so much! We’ve met some fantastic people and made some incredible friends so thank you all!”

The pub closed a month after a fire broke out at the site. The owners later revealed the 'damage is far worse than we initially thought'.

A social media statement just over two weeks later read: “Unfortunately, following the fire, it has made it difficult to carry on trading.”

A planning application had previously been submitted by Churchill Living Ltd to convert the pub into retirement living accommodation.

The council is yet to make a decision on the plans, which would see the demolition of the existing public house with the building of one dwelling and redevelopment comprising 28 retirement apartments and three retirement cottages.

These would include communal facilities, access, car parking and landscaping.

A planning document read: “The UK faces a rapidly growing and ageing population. The government aims to ‘significantly boost the supply of housing’. The Planning Practice Guidance (PPG) is unequivocal in its message that the ‘need to provide housing for older people is critical.

"There is a clear need for older persons’ housing in the Arun district.”

The application stated that there is a ‘potential need’ for 2,257 specialist homes for older people between 2011 and 2031 to ‘be able to keep up with demand’.

It added that the brownfield site is in a ‘highly sustainable location’ and offers a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for the future residents to walk to local shops and services in Rustington.

The public can comment on the application until September 26, with the council required to make a decision by November 19.

To find the application, search reference R/143/24/PL at www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search.

1 . Rustington pub fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported at 6.20am on August 17th that it was ‘dealing with a fire’ at The Windmill Inn, Mill Lane in Rustington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

