Bexhill store reopens after major revamp

Pets at Home has reopened the doors to its new look pet care centre at Ravenside Retail Park in Bexhill.

The revamped store has a new grooming salon called The Groom Room.

A spokesman added: “The rest of the store has also been refurbished, including a pet village, which has been designed with small animals in mind to ensure there is plenty of room for them to play, hide, eat and sleep, as well as an aquatic centre, with a range of fish and accessories.”

The frontage of Pets at Home in Bexhill-on-Sea, after the Pets at Home store underwent a refit, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex. (24/06/2022)

Zoe Hawkes, store manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets into our revamped pet care centre.

“We really do offer everything you need to keep pets happy, healthy and safe, all under one roof. Whether it’s help with fitting a harness or accessing our grooming services, our team are always on hand to offer expert pet care advice, support and guidance.”

Charlotte Jenkins holds a packet of dog food at Pets at Home in Bexhill-on-sea after the store underwent a refit, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex. (24/06/2022)

The service desk at Pets at Home in Bexhill-on-sea after the store underwent a refit, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex. (24/06/2022)