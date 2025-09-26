Chef with experience in New York, San Francisco and Paris opens new artisan bakery in West Sussex market town
Michael Etherington has expanded his culinary footprint in Arundel with the launch of a brand-new artisan bakery – next-door to his longstanding and popular café, Motte & Bailey.
Established in 2015, Motte & Bailey has become a cornerstone of Arundel’s food scene.
Now, Michael is bringing his passion for baking to the forefront with Motte & Bailey Bakery.
It will serve freshly baked breads, cakes, and pastries, which will be made daily on the premises.
“I’ve always loved the art of baking,” Michael, from Chichester, said.
“The new bakery is about sharing that joy with the local community – by offering fresh, handmade bread, pastries, and cakes every day.”
Michael, a former pupil of Bishop Luffa School in Chichester, embarked on his culinary career at Ireland’s world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School, where he trained as a chef.
His career then took him across the globe, working in restaurants and cafés in New York, San Francisco, London, and Paris.
This international experience, combined with his local roots, is what Michael believes makes the new bakery special.
He added: “This part of Sussex has always been home for me. It feels right to bring everything I’ve learned back here and create something for the town to enjoy.”
The new bakery opened its doors to the public on Thursday, September 4.