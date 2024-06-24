Construction moves forward on new Aldi store in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 24th Jun 2024, 17:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Construction of a new multi-million-pound Aldi supermarket in Horsham is moving forward.

The discount retailer says it is on course to open its new store on the Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way by the end of the year.

A metal shell of the new building is now in place while other works continue on the site where the former Curry’s building stood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The supermarket chain had originally hoped to open the new store last year but faced a string of delays to its plans – and now says that construction is progressing well.

A frame of the new Aldi Horsham supermarket is now in place while other construction work continues on the storeA frame of the new Aldi Horsham supermarket is now in place while other construction work continues on the store
A frame of the new Aldi Horsham supermarket is now in place while other construction work continues on the store

Aldi has already lodged an applicationfor a license with Horsham District Council to allow it to sell alcohol on the new premises.

Have you read? Crisis-hit major West Sussex road set to shut again ‘for inspection’

New upmarket wine bar gets set to open in Horsham

Horsham shop moves to new premises after 31 years in town

The new store, near Waitrose, is expected to create up to 50 jobs for the community. The shop will have 96 car parking spaces, including nine designated parent and child bays, and five blue badge bays.

Related topics:AldiCurryHorsham District CouncilWaitrose

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.