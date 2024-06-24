Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction of a new multi-million-pound Aldi supermarket in Horsham is moving forward.

The discount retailer says it is on course to open its new store on the Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way by the end of the year.

A metal shell of the new building is now in place while other works continue on the site where the former Curry’s building stood.

The supermarket chain had originally hoped to open the new store last year but faced a string of delays to its plans – and now says that construction is progressing well.

A frame of the new Aldi Horsham supermarket is now in place while other construction work continues on the store

Aldi has already lodged an applicationfor a license with Horsham District Council to allow it to sell alcohol on the new premises.