Construction moves forward on new Aldi store in Horsham
The discount retailer says it is on course to open its new store on the Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way by the end of the year.
A metal shell of the new building is now in place while other works continue on the site where the former Curry’s building stood.
The supermarket chain had originally hoped to open the new store last year but faced a string of delays to its plans – and now says that construction is progressing well.
Aldi has already lodged an applicationfor a license with Horsham District Council to allow it to sell alcohol on the new premises.
The new store, near Waitrose, is expected to create up to 50 jobs for the community. The shop will have 96 car parking spaces, including nine designated parent and child bays, and five blue badge bays.
