Marks and Spencer has revealed the closure date of its Crawley store.

The store has been open for business in Queensway for decades. But company bosses announced back in March that the Crawley store was one of more than 100 expected to close their doors ‘over the next few years.’

But it has now been revealed that the Crawley store will shut up shop for good on Saturday November 16.

M&S regional manager Graham Bennett said: “After consulting with our colleagues following our proposals earlier this year, our Queensway store will close on Saturday November 16.

“Individual conversations are continuing with our colleagues and wherever possible, we will be offering them alternative roles with M&S.

“Thank you to all our customers who have shopped at the store – we will continue to work hard serving you at our nearby Acorn Park M&S Food.”

He added: “Shopping habits are changing and our store rotation strategy is all about making sure we have the right stores with the right space – in the past year we have invested more than £12m in our stores across the south east.

“We remain open to investing in a new, accessible M&S store in Crawley in the future, subject to being able to find the right type of site.”

The closure was described as ‘a real blow for the town centre’ by Crawley Borough Council leader Michael Jones when it was first announced in March.