Mr Barclay, who is also the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, said he shared the concerns of Sussex residents over the ongoing cost of living crisis and that the government recognises it is a ‘difficult time’ for families across the country.

While visiting a veterans service dogs charity in North Chapel, near Petworth, on Thursday (June 16), Mr Barclay was asked by Sussex World what assurances he could give Sussex residents who were concerned about the cost of living crisis.

As he outlined a number of steps the government is taking to support families across the country, including a support package of £37billion, Mr Barclay said ‘having a job is one of the best ways to help people through the crisis’.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay visited Service Dogs UK, who are recipients of funding through the Afghanistan Veterans' Fund, to meet with veterans and their assistance dogs to find out about how the charity has supported their mental health and wellbeing. Pic S Robards SR2206162

He said: “I share that concern and that’s why we have announced £37billion of support so far that’s why there’s £1,200 announced recently by the chancellor [of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak] particularly targeted at those least able to afford the increase in energy.

"It’s why we’ve launched an energy strategy. We have a whole series of work with departments in government looking at what we can do whether it’s on childcare costs. Whether it’s on food, whether it’s on energy.

"£37billion as part of that fiscal support, but also looking at the wider economy. How do we get growth into the economy, our investment in science and tech, our £15billion going up to £22billion on research and development.

"So growing the economy, having a plan for jobs, the lowest unemployment since the early 1970s.

"Having a job is one of the best ways to help people through the crisis. But also target support like that £37billion from the chancellor as part of getting people through what we recognise is a very difficult time.”