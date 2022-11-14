Cost of Living in Crawley: Winter warm banks proposed to help with cost of living crisis

The Crawley Borough Council’s cabinet will discuss the setting up of six Winter Warmers. The warm banks will be located in community centres across the town, including Bewbush, Broadfield, Furnace Green, Ifield West, Langley Green and Tilgate. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 23.

The warm banks would provide warm, comfortable spaces for residents to visit. At least two venues, usually more than this, would be open every weekday between Monday, November 28 until March 31, 2023 and at least one at the weekend.

Opening hours would vary, but some centres would be open between 9am and 9pm. Visitors to Winter Warmers will be able to spend time in a heated location and will have access to free hot drinks. They will also be able to receive advice on the cost of living and wellbeing.

Tilgate community centre

Leader of Crawley Borough Council Councillor Michael Jones said: “Our plan would provide comfortable spaces for residents and allow them to stay warm without paying for their heating at home.

“Energy prices are the biggest concern in the cost of living crisis so our Winter Warmers would go some way to helping ease that burden as we enter the colder months.”

Managing the rising cost of energy bills is a real worry for many households. Advice, support and online tools are available, ranging from how to reduce energy bills to how to access social tariffs.

