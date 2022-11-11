People stopped still at 11 o’clock for two minutes to remember those who have fallen in war and to honour those who are currently serving in the armed forces.

Representatives from the Royal British Legion, Crawley and Horsham Armed Forces Breakfast Club, Crawley Army Reserve Centre, County Mall Shopping Centre and St John’s Church.

RAF veteran (served in the RAF as a Flight lieutenant) Alan Woolven, 96 from Horsham played a medley of songs for the crowd to enjoy. The first song Mr Woolven performed was written by himself and dedicated to the friends who didn’t come home.

WATCH: Crawley shoppers stood in silence for Armistice Day and were treated to a performance from veteran pianist, Alan Woolven

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a bugle played in the shopping centre, It was a very sobering experience watching everyone stand still for the two minute silence and reflect on the human sacrifice given for freedom.

Mr Woolven said: “I started learning the piano when I was between four and five years old. I played on the Odeon stage in 1940. I was awarded a medal for services rendered to the Armed forces as I played for them. I have played on the radio. Performed with Vera Lynn, Frankie Vaughan and many other celebrities.

“I served in the RAF as a lieutenant. I was a box operator in the coastal command. I was at concert parties. I performed mostly in the South East of England really. Also in airfields, and army camps. I used to perform seven days a week with two shows on a Sunday.

“My mum used to take me to piano lessons but unfortunately she died in a car accident when I was 14. She was 39 and I was in the car at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from the Royal British Legion, Crawley and Horsham Armed Forces Breakfast Club, Crawley Army Reserve Centre, County Mall Shopping Centre and St John’s Church.

“I still do a lot of charity work, perform in care homes without charge and that’s really it.

“I played for Vera Lynn on her 100th birthday and she ordered me to keep playing, so I did all afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Armistice day, we remember our mates, they gave their days so we can have our tomorrows.”