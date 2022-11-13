Cadets, active personnel and veterans from the Army, Royal Navy, Royal Marines and RAF attended a Remembrance Sunday service at St John’s Church.

In attendance were the Mayor, Crawley MP, clergy and parishioners of St John’s Church, Sussex Police, members of Crawley Borough Council, Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club and residents from the town.

The day started with a march to St John’s Church from the combined forces and was led by the Gatwick Caledonian music group, who played the bagpipes and drums.

The procession concluded at the Church. After the march, there were prayers and a two minute silence to remember those who had fallen.

St Margaret’s Church held two services because the congregation would not fit into the church at the same time.

They held one service that started at 10.20am in the Church, which was designed for young people and their families. It was attended by the 2nd Ifield (St Margaret’s) scout group. This service then moved to the war memorial at 10 55am. The second service began at the war memorial at 10.55am and then moved into the Church for the later service.

Here are some pictures from the day:

1. PICTURE GALLERY: Remembrance Sunday 2022 in Crawley- Here are 14 photos from across the town as people remember the fallen Remembrance Day at St John’s Church Photo: Accredited Photo Sales

