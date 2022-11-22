Crawley bank appeals for donations for the town’s homeless shelter this Christmas

Crawley Open House provides support and services for those suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion. Its outreach workers support people sleeping rough or at risk of being homeless. They have supported over 39,000 people while providing over 48,000 meals with partner agencies.
Crawley residents and businesses can donate tinned and dried foods, hats and gloves at Metro Bank’s Queens Square store.
Crawley Metro Bank’s Store Manager, Nicky Ascenso said: “We would encourage everyone to give a little this Christmas. Even one tin can make a difference. I want to thank everyone in advance for their generous support.”
Most Popular
See more: Save West of Ifield answers residents’ questions about new housing development in Crawley, Thales engineer from Crawley selected for Great Britain Women’s Bobsleigh squad, Christmas appeal: Gathering donations for three homeless charities
The Crawley Metro Bank store is located at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am - 6pm and Sunday: 11am - 5pm.