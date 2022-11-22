Save West of Ifield answers residents’ questions about new housing development in Crawley

Nearly “200 people visited the Save West of Ifield display in County Mall this Saturday, November 19”, group member Aidan Zeall said.
Members of the Save West of Ifield Committee were in attendance to answer questions from the public regarding Homes England's plans to build up to 10,000 new houses on, and around, Ifield Golf course on the Rusper Road, West of Ifield.
Mr Zeall continued: “Nearly everyone who attended was against the Homes England plans. Among the concerns expressed was outrage that Horsham District Council would benefit from the council tax that the development would create whilst Crawley would get the pressure on its already strained infrastructure.
“Many people derided the Homes England concept of a '15 minute' community as being undeliverable and expressed concern at the potential impact of the development on local services such as roads, Ifield station and health services.
“The development will be equivalent to a 25% increase in the size of Crawley. A 43% increase in homes will roughly equate to a 50592 increase in population in the local population (based on census 2021).”
The event was attended by a number of Crawley Borough Council councillors including Mayor Jilly Hart, Cllr Michael Jones and Cllr Alison Cornell.
Save West of Ifield is a community group consisting of residents, representatives from political parties and local council members.