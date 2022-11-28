WATCH: Cost of living- Crawley Borough Council officially opens the town’s first winter warm bank

Crawley’s first winter warm bank officially opened today (November 28) to keep the town’s residents warm during the cost of living crisis.

The warm banks will provide a variety of services including a heated space, a place to socialise, free refreshments, mobile device charging, cost of living and well-being advice. The banks will be run by members of Crawley Borough Council and the voluntary sector. The hubs will be open from November 28 to March 31.

In attendance at the Bewbush Centre warm bank was leader of the Crawley Council, Cllr Michael Jones, Cllr Bob Noyce, Cllr Sue Mullins and Cllr Chris Mullins.

The Bewbush warm bank is a part of six hubs opening across the town. These include Broadfield, Furnace Green, Ifield West, Langley Green and Tilgate.

The warm hubs will be held at: Broadfield Community Centre: Monday 9.30am-12.30pm & 1pm to 5pm; Tuesday 9am-3.30pm; Wednesday 9am-9pm; Thursday 9am-4.45pm; Friday 9am-5.30pm; Saturday 4.15pm-10pm.

Broadfield Library: Monday to Friday 10am-5pm; Saturday 10am-2pm.

Bewbush Centre: Monday 9am-5pm; Wednesday 9.30am-11.30am (free shop, fortnightly); Thursday 9am-5pm; Friday 9am-4pm;

Langley Green Community Centre: Monday to Wednesday 9am-5pm. West Green Crawley Baptist Church

Ifield West Community Centre: Monday 3pm-7pm; Tuesday 3pm-9pm; Thursday 3pm-9pm (fortnightly); Friday 3pm-9pm.

Tilgate Community Centre: Monday 9am-6pm; Friday 9am-6pm.

Furnace Green St Andrews Church, Cornerstone Cafe: Monday to Wednesday and Friday 10am-4pm (term time).

Furnace Green St Andrew’s Church, Poppins: Saturday 10am-noon (1st Saturday of each month)

Furnace Green Community Centre: Thursday 3pm-9pm; Saturday 9am-noon (3rd Saturday each month); Sunday 1pm-9pm.

Cllr Michael Jones discussed the aim of the warm banks and how people can attend.

Mr Jones said: “There is increasing pressure on people’s finances because of the cost of living crisis and energy bills are increasing by an alarming amount. We want as a council to do what we can to help local people.

“We set up the winter warm spaces which will allow people to socialise and save money. You don’t need to sign up, you can just walk through the door. All our hubs should be signposted. No permission is required and if you feel like a cup of coffee come on in.”

