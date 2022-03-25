Customers queue from 7.20am as new hmv Crawley store opens - video

The store opened at 99am and the first 25 customers to purchase something received a Pop Culture goodie bag. You can see what was in the bag in the video above.

Martin Ambrose, from Broadfield, was the first customer to receive a goodie bag and he was in the Martletts at 7.20am.

He said: "It's fantastic hmv is back in Crawley, they should never have got rid of it. Hopefully they are going to do a loyalty card because I have around 90,000 points from the previous shop. I am big music fan."

Martin Ambrose with his goodie bag

The store has been completely redesigned and there is a great range of vinyl, dvds, cds, clothing, Funko products, merchandise and pop culture for all cultural tastes.

This branch has really taken the concept of a record store to new heights as hmv want to provide a space for local artists to express themselves, but to also offer somewhere for young people to hang out- which is helped by the arcade machines that are free to use.

The queues outside the new hmv Crawley store