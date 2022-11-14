He and his elves arrived at a special grotto inside the town’s John Lewis store in Albion Way on Saturday.

And while Santa and his helpers enjoy welcoming children to the store, they have also made it clear that pets are welcome too.

The store is the first major retailer to allow families to visit Father Christmas with their pet dogs.

And it has also set aside ‘quiet sessions’ for youngsters who are not so keen on too much excitement.

The children’s magic moments with Santa include receiving a Lego gift, along with a chance to have photos taken with Father Christmas, and their pets.

