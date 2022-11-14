Edit Account-Sign Out
Father Christmas makes an early visit to Horsham

Father Christmas has arrived in Horsham – just a little ahead of his usual annual visit.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 12:53pm

He and his elves arrived at a special grotto inside the town’s John Lewis store in Albion Way on Saturday.

And while Santa and his helpers enjoy welcoming children to the store, they have also made it clear that pets are welcome too.

The store is the first major retailer to allow families to visit Father Christmas with their pet dogs.

Santa and his elves have arrived in Horsham - at the John Lewis store in Albion Way

And it has also set aside ‘quiet sessions’ for youngsters who are not so keen on too much excitement.

The children’s magic moments with Santa include receiving a Lego gift, along with a chance to have photos taken with Father Christmas, and their pets.

A spokesperson said: “We know that our customers love to have their pets with them at key family moments – so we'll be the first high street retailer to allow dogs to be photographed with Santa along with the rest of the family.”

