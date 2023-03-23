First look inside Nando's Worthing as local charity partner SHOUT WSK is treated to a slap-up meal

Nando's Worthing invited local charity partner SHOUT WSK, which runs Worthing Soup Kitchen, for a slap up lunch today ahead of the official opening on Monday.

I was invited by the charity's founder, Khristina McCormack, to join volunteers and clients for a meal donated by Nando's, so we could see inside the new restaurant, as she feels she wants to shout about the support she has been given.

Already, the South African multinational fast casual chain has helped SHOUT WSK by supplying electricians to help set up its new café and Street Homeless Outreach premises in Tarring Road. Khristina said: "They have gone way beyond offering that help, which was not expected. I think this shows where their heart is and reinforces their community work and the benefits which that has." She explained she had made a bid for support from Nando's through FareShare, the UK's national network of charitable food redistributors, and about six months ago, she was given the green light and asked what the charity needed.

The partnership will see food donated every day for Worthing Soup Kitchen food parcels and bags of meals have already been distributed to many people this week following staff training. Khristina said: "A big thank you from us all here at SHOUT WSK for the amazing food donation from Nando's. We had everything chicken that you could imagine." She said the generous donation had filled an important gap, as the charity does not tend to receive much protein from its other supporters.

With the help of Lisa Phillips, who runs Worthing Soup Kitchen food parcels from Lovett Hub in Maybridge Square, Nando's donations have so far gone out to various people needing support, including Selden Recovery Project, The Castle, Manor and Byron recovery. SHOUT WSK was presented with the High Sheriff Special Recognition Volunteer Award in 2020/21 and again for 2021/22.

Nando’s said they thought it was worth opening the very first Nando’s of Worthing because Game of Thrones’ Brienne of Tarth aka Gwendoline Christie’s from here.

The company added: "You’ll be able to check yourself out in beaded mirrors from Sithabe African Art, inspired by the traditional beaded neck rings of the Ndebele tribe. And when it’s time to take a seat, you'll be sitting on the work of South African designer, Bonolo Chepape, who we teamed up with to create our seating fabric. We needed Nandocas to make sure the running of this new restaurant’s plain sailing. So, we created 40 jobs for people in the local community, including a few internal transfers. The roles have been filled for now but look out for new openings down the line.”

