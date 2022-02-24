First of 2,750 new Horsham homes set to go on sale

The first 390 new homes on land north of Horsham are set to go on sale this spring.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:39 pm

The houses - being built by CALA Homes - are the first on what will ultimately be 2,750 homes in the area.

First detailed north Horsham housing plans

The 500-acre site is now being called Mowbray Village and will include shops, community facilities and open green spaces in a phased development.

Land north of Horsham where a new estate - Mowbray Village - is being built

A spokesperson for landowners Legal & General said: “Mowbray will be a welcoming neighbourhood, with a long-term commitment to building a sense of community and setting the standard for environmental sustainability.”

Horsham’s latest school - Bohunt Horsham - opened purpose-built new premises in the area in January.

And supermarket chain Morrisons is proposing to build a new supermarket there.

Meanwhile, new roads and a pedestrian and cycle bridge across the A264, are still under construction.

