First of 2,750 new Horsham homes set to go on sale

The houses - being built by CALA Homes - are the first on what will ultimately be 2,750 homes in the area.

The 500-acre site is now being called Mowbray Village and will include shops, community facilities and open green spaces in a phased development.

Land north of Horsham where a new estate - Mowbray Village - is being built

A spokesperson for landowners Legal & General said: “Mowbray will be a welcoming neighbourhood, with a long-term commitment to building a sense of community and setting the standard for environmental sustainability.”

Horsham’s latest school - Bohunt Horsham - opened purpose-built new premises in the area in January.

And supermarket chain Morrisons is proposing to build a new supermarket there.

Meanwhile, new roads and a pedestrian and cycle bridge across the A264, are still under construction.