The properties – at the 42-acre Buxshalls Estate near Lindfield – are now on the market with prices starting at £499,950.

They range from three-storey houses to apartments and bungalows, with one, two, three and four bedroom homes available.

The Manor House was built in 1825 in an Italianate style and, according to local historical archives, has seen many owners over the years. They include Lieutenant Colonel Dudley Sampson, a Justice of the Peace, a county councillor for the area and a Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, and his wife Katherine Mary Jolland.

The property was originally built by Katherine’s father, William Jolland. Most recently, Buxshalls was a nursing home.

Estate agents Savills say that the property has now been transformed into houses and apartments ‘offering a blend of period character and modern luxury.’

A number of the original outbuildings, constructed from stone quarried on-site, have been similarly reimagined from stables and a blacksmith’s workshop into elegant homes. The remainder of the homes are new build and echo the traditional craftmanship of the original part of the estate.

Savills south east new homes spokesperson Abbe Hall said: “This special development features striking period conversions within the Italianate styled manor house, together with modern new build homes within the grounds.

"The homes feature an exemplary specification, with a mix of styles and sizes of properties available to suit a range of buyers. The beautiful surrounding grounds of the estate are perfect for a stroll.”

Rohan Vines of Savills Haywards Heath added: “It is great to see this historic building being given a new lease of life.”

For more information, contact Savills Haywards Heath on 01444 446000 or Savills south east new homes team on 01732 789740.

1 . Buxshalls Estate aerial.JPG A former West Sussex manor house and estate have been transformed into new homes - now on the market via estate agents Savills Photo: Contributed

2 . The Buxshalls Estate Cedar Place at the Buxshalls Estate, Lindfield Photo: Contributed

3 . The Buxshalls Estate There are a range of different properties - this is The Courtyard Photo: Contributed

4 . The Buxshalls Estate The estate mews Photo: Contributed