Sigma Homes has launched the £16million brownfield development at Sumners Fields in Barns Green.

Planning permission was granted by Horsham District Council for a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to four-bedroom houses. Sigma Homes say that 12 of the properties will be allocated for affordable housing.

The homes are designed by Worthing-based ECE Architecture and construction is due to be completed early next year.

Sigma Homes chief executive Geoff Potton said: “We are thrilled to start construction on this site in Barns Green, particularly due to the prime location and beautiful setting. The overall development will enhance the local area as well as provide much-needed energy-efficient family homes to this area of West Sussex.

“As with all our developments, this scheme will be constructed utilising timber-frame technology and a range of other green features including grey water recycling, to enable residents to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills.

"This mix of open market and affordable homes – suitable for first time buyers, families, and downsizers – will help to meet local housing demand.”

The developers say that public open space and ecological enhancements will be created and most of the existing trees and hedgerows on the site will be retained.