There will be eight days of free parking in Worthing town centre until the end of July.

This is part of a new ‘set of measures’ introduced to support Worthing town centre. It comes after Worthing’s town centre manager spoke of her fears for the future of the high street due to constant roadworks, which she felt was putting off visitors.

Residents and visitors are now being ‘encouraged to shop local’ as Hemiko – in collaboration with Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and Worthing Borough Council – announces a ‘package of support’ for the town centre until the summer.

This is leading up to the completion of works on a key part of the Worthing Heat Network.

Following recent consultation with the Worthing Town Centre BID, Hemiko has agreed with Worthing Borough Council to sponsor free parking at the High Street Multi-Storey Car Park on the first and last Sunday of each month from April until July 2025. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Following recent consultation with the Worthing Town Centre BID, Hemiko has agreed with Worthing Borough Council to sponsor free parking at the High Street Multi-Storey Car Park on the first and last Sunday of each month from April until July 2025,” a statement read on Wednesday (April 2).

"Parking will be available to residents and visitors all day on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The dates for free parking are as follows:

– Sunday, April 6;

– Sunday, April 27;

– Sunday, May 4;

– Sunday, May 25;

– Sunday June 1;

– Sunday, June 29;

– Sunday July 6;

– Sunday July 27.

Hemiko said this decision was made in response to feedback from representatives of Worthing Town Centre BID and other local businesses on the ‘challenges that the town has faced in recent months’.

This included Hannah Manzaroli – manager of the Worthing Business Improvement District (BID) – who said last month: "Some of our businesses are 80 per cent down."

Responding to the offer of free-parking, Ms Manzaroli said: “We appreciate the ongoing partnership and efforts to support our town centre.

"Free parking is a fantastic way to encourage more people to visit, shop, and enjoy everything our businesses have to offer and we look forward to working closely with our partners, Hemiko and WBC to ensure this initiative is well-promoted to local residents and visitors alike.”

Hemiko said it takes its commitment to the local community ‘very seriously’ and is pleased to support this ‘exciting initiative’ that will support businesses in the town centre.

The free parking dates will coincide with ‘several free events’ hosted by Worthing Town Centre BID, which are ‘not to be missed’.

This includes an afternoon with magician David Croucher and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 6.

The Worthing Street Market Party and VE Day Celebrations are planned for Sunday, May 4.

A spokesperson added: “Shoppers are encouraged to visit some of the excellent local businesses based in the Guildbourne Centre and on Chapel Road, which will all remain open over the duration of the works.”

Alongside free parking, Hemiko has rescheduled planned works outside the High Street car park, which were originally set to take place from April 14 until April 17.

"This follows feedback from the Worthing Town Centre BID via our construction sounding board regarding the potential impact of these works on businesses in the run-up to Easter weekend,” a Hemiko spokesperson explained.

"These works will be moved to a later date to minimise disruption.

“This support package would not have been possible without the close co-operation of Hemiko, Worthing Borough Council, and Worthing Town Centre BID.”

Chris Horner, project manager at Hemiko, said: "Hemiko is delighted to support the free parking initiative at High Street Multi-Storey Car Park.

"We understand the importance of supporting our local businesses, especially during times of disruption. By rescheduling our works and sponsoring free parking, we hope to make a positive contribution to growth in the town centre.

“Thanks to everyone for their continued patience as we approach the end of works in the summer. We now encourage everyone to go out and enjoy some of the amazing shops and restaurants that Worthing has to offer!”

Rita Garner, Worthing’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “We recognise that the current climate for high street businesses is challenging and would like to thank everyone for their continued patience while the Worthing Heat Network is being developed across the town centre.

“We’re committed to doing as much as we can to help our town centre thrive and hope that the free parking offer will be a great incentive for residents and visitors to come and support Worthing’s traders and the many events happening in the town.”

Hemiko was selected by Worthing Borough Council to develop the Worthing Heat Network, a low carbon infrastructure project that is central to the council’s climate neutral strategy.

Since beginning construction on the network, Hemiko said it has ‘invested £1.7m’ into the West Sussex supply chain, ‘creating 48 local jobs, with more to come’.