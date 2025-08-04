Frozen food retailer Iceland speaks out on speculation over new Horsham store

Frozen food retailer Iceland has spoken out after speculation that it could be about to open a new store in Horsham.

Conjecture about the move was raised by local residents following an announcement last week that Poundland was to close its shop in West Street, Horsham, at the end of the month.

A number of people took to social media querying whether Iceland was about to move into the premises. Others queried if Iceland was to open up inside The Range store in Broadbridge Heath, pointing out that the frozen food giant has premises within The Range in Crawley.

But the speculation has now been quashed by the company. An Iceland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there are currently no plans for Iceland to open new premises in Horsham.

"However, we will share any updates if this changes.”