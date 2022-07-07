Gatwick Airport: Over 1,000 airport roles on offer at Gatwick Jobs Fair

With over 1,000 airport jobs still available, DWP in collaboration with Gatwick Airport Limited are holding the event at Fairfield School of Business, Croydon on Tuesday, July 12.

There are a variety of roles on offer from a whole host of employers including luxury retailers, hospitality groups and leading ground handling services.

Anyone looking for a job is encouraged to book their free slot to the event through Eventbrite via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/376311306247.

Following the success of previous recruitment events, the Gatwick Jobs Fair is back. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Head to Eventbrite and search ‘Gatwick Job Fair’, with a location of Croydon. Tickets are free and have specific entry times.

Click ‘Register’, select the time slot you wish to arrive at the job fair and then click ‘Register’ again to book that ticket.

The jobs fair mirrors successful events at the jobcentre from the past few month – which saw over 2,500 people attend. Over 60 per cent of people have gone on to next stage interviews and over 500 jobs have been offered so far – with many applications still in process.

The Gatwick Jobs Fair will take place on Tuesday, July 12 between 10am and 3pm at Fairfield School of Business, City Link, 2 Addiscombe Rd, Croydon CR0 5TT.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP said: “It’s terrific to see so many opportunities for Gatwick’s South Terminal and the boost this gives to the local economy.

“Our dedicated DWP work coaches are working hard to connect job ready people with local live opportunities and these jobs fairs are a fantastic example, with over 500 jobs offered to people so far from recent events – with many getting job offers on the spot.

“I’m delighted at the impact we have made in terms of getting people into work and it’s brilliant to see through Way to Work, half a million people have found their next career opportunity in the sectors that need them.

“As well as helping the local economy, working lifts people’s self-esteem and confidence. We know it’s more than a pay packet, it means local employers working directly with our Jobcentres to meet people with talent just down the road from them.”

Nick Williams, in Gatwick Airport’s retail team, said: “This free event is a great opportunity to find an exciting new job. If you know someone else who is also looking for a job, please feel free to bring them along too.

“There are so many great opportunities available with jobs on offer right across the airport.”

Kevin O’Reilly, managing director at One Resourcing said: “One Resourcing represented British Airways Euroflyer and GGS at the last DWP recruitment event where we’re pleased to report back, we had a very successful day.

“We were recruiting for cabin crew for the exciting new BA short haul operation that will be starting to fly for from London Gatwick at the end of March and the candidate attraction was fantastic!

“We were also recruiting for Gatwick Ground Services for passenger service, baggage handling, gate coordination and cleaning roles and we were able to recruit a significant number of staff from the event.