Gatwick Airport: Environment group 'dismayed' by proposals to relax night flights to deal with airport chaos

According to CAGNE, night flights from Gatwick cause some of the ‘most hated of all aircraft noise’.

The government is considering a temporary relaxation of night-flight restrictions under emergency plans to ease the chaos at airports this summer.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is understood to be examining the proposal, intended to ease the pressure by allowing longer intervals between flight departures.

Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) says Gatwick Airport recently declined to voluntarily reduce the number of planes flown at night when asked to, pointing to the Government's next Department for Transport night flight consultation, in 2023.

The group said: “Night flights cause some of the most hated of all aircraft noise and there is science-based research to prove they are also harmful to those trying to sleep below.

"We are dismayed by the Government's announcement that they are considering a temporary relaxation of night-flight restrictions to ease disruption at airports this summer.”

CAGNE says Gatwick Airport already has an allowance of 11,200 night flights during the summer schedule, that cause regular sleep deprivation for areas around Gatwick.

The pilot unions have told CAGNE they will oppose such a relaxation, as they do not believe staff should have to work at night to rectify the nightmares caused by COVID and staff being laid off, the protest group said.

According to Unite union last year, 62,000 aviation jobs were lost since the virus struck.

CAGNE said: “We have seen two Government night flight consultations already on this subject, but still they seem to place a priority on aviation lobbying and those who choose to fly for leisure, over the health impacts and residents' desires for a night ban.

"The Transport Secretary has accused airlines of overselling flights relative to their capacity to deliver them, yet he has said nothing about, or seems to give no consideration to, those who suffer on the ground.