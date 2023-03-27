Wizz Air is celebrating after its inaugural flight from London Gatwick to Nice, France.

The inaugural flight from Gatwick Airport to the coastal city of Nice took off yesterday (Sunday, March 26). With daily flights, the capital of the Côte-d’Azur is easier to reach than ever before. This exciting city offers travellers year-round sunshine, stunning beaches, and a glamourous nightlife scene. Whether it is taking in panoramic views of the city from Castle Hill, strolling along the Promenade de Anglais (English Promenade), or relaxing on a sun lounger on the beach, there is something for every type of traveller to enjoy.

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of new Wizz Air routes from Gatwick Airport, with the airline having recently announced new routes to Antalya, Dalaman and Istanbul in Türkiye.

Following the opening of its base at Gatwick Airport in October 2020, Wizz Air now offers 91 routes to both popular and off-the-beaten track destinations for travellers in London and the South of England.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK said: “We are happy to celebrate the launch of our new route from Gatwick Airport to Nice as we approach the summer season. With its picturesque town and stunning beaches, Nice offers the perfect city break for all travellers. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft.”

Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur, commented “We would like to thank Wizz Air for strengthening the offer of choice to connect our territory with London. This new line demonstrates its confidence in the attractiveness of the Côte d'Azur.”

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, London Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to see Wizz Air take off to Nice from London Gatwick, as we approach the summer. Nice is a fantastic holiday destination, so this new route is great news for passengers across London and the South East wanting to escape for some sunshine, fantastic beaches and wonderful food.”

