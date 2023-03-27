This is your daily update highlighting disruption to flights to and from Gatwick Airport today (Monday, March 27).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES

6.05am – Wizz Air W95831 to Palma Mallorca – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

Gatwick Airport

6.10am – easyJet EZY8417 to Nice – North – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

6.20am – easyJet EZY8637 to Munich – North – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

6.50am – vueling VY6008 to Barcelona DELAYED until 8.15am

7.05am – easyJet EZY8633 to Hamburg – North – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

7.30am – Wizz Air W95821 to Malaga – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

9am – British Airways BA2240/airBaltic BT652 to Riga DELAYED until 9.30am

9.10am – vueling VY7821 to Barcelona DELAYED until 9.35am

9.10am – easyJet EHU8095 to Palma Mallorca DELAYED until 9.33am

9.15am – easyJet EZY8011 to Valencia DEAYED until 10.10am

9.35am – vueling VY7823 to Barcelona DELAYED until 12.30pm

10.10am – Wizz Air W95759 to Agadir – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

10.10am – Wizz Air W95875 to Athens – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

10.50am – easyJet EZY6523 to Milan-Bergamo DELAYED until 11.30am

12.35pm – Air China CA851 to Beijing – North – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

12.50pm – vueling VY8947 to Paris – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

1.05pm – vueling VY6018 to La Coruna DELAYED until 2pm

3.20pm – SKY express GQ700 to Athens – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

3.40pm – Wizz Air W96001 to Verona – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

6.20pm – vueling VY6626 to Asturias DELAYED until 7.15am

6.25pm – easyJet EZY8641 to Munich – North – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

6.40pm – Wizz Air W65811 to Bari – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

7.20pm – vueling VY8945 to Paris – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

810pm – British Airways BA5847/Aer Lingus to Dublin – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

ARRIVALS – cancelled

6.45am – Wizz Air W95874 from Istanbul – South

6.55am – Air China CA851 from Beijing – North

6.55am – Wizz Air W95753 from Marakech – South

10.40am – easyJet EZY8418 from Nice – North

10.45am – easyJet EZY8638 from Munich – North

10.55am – easyJet EZY8634 from Hamburg – North

12.10pm – vueling VY8946 from Paris – South

12.35pm – Wizz Air W95832 from Palma Mallorca – South

2.30pm – SKY express GQ700 from Athens – South

2.40pm – Wizz Air W95822 from Malaga – South

5.55pm – Wizz Air W95812 from Bari – South

6.35pm – vueling VY8944 from Paris – South

7.30pm – Aer Lingus EI246 from Dublin – South

8.40pm – Wizz Air W95760 from Agadir – South

8.40pm – Wizz Air W95876 from Athens – South

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Which new long haul route has been launch from Gatwick?

London Gatwick Airport will be adding another long-haul route to its network from 1 June, when Saudia begins operating flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. More details here.

These are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, 10 years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

What new US routes does Norse Atlantic have?

Gatwick passengers will be able to fly to seven destinations with Norse from September. Alongside its existing New York route, the airline is adding services to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Boston – as well as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Full details here

What new routes are there from Gatwick Airport, including British Airways, Wizz Air and Lufthansa?

British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added five new routes to its short-haul network. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from May 27, 2023. You can find out more here.

Gatwick Airport has announced a new connection from April 2023, linking two of the world’s biggest financial hubs, as Lufthansa launches a double daily service to Frankfurt, Germany. You can find out more information here.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare routes from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice and Lyon, France and to Türkiye. You can find more information here, here and here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”